Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has ordered the immediate evacuations of all the displaced persons by flood across the 21 local government areas of the state to government buildings and school premises.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Shallah who confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said the directive was given to all Local Government Chairmen by the Governor in a meeting held with the affected Council Chairmen.

Shallah, while rolling out resolutions at the meeting, disclosed that, the Council Chairmen were also directed to commence plantations of yams,cassava, sweet potatoes and other arable crops to serve as an alternative crops for rice which has been destroyed by flood across the state.

According to him, “His Excellency invited all the Local Government Chairmen and directed all the Councils Chairmen should go back to their respective local governments and ensure that all those affected by flood, properties damaged are fully recorded. And that they should make sure that nobody is left behind and they should liaise with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

” Again, he directed all the 21 Council Chairmen, should immediately go back and ensure that those that don’t have a place of living, should be immediately move to government buildings such as primary and secondary schools. And that, they should make sure that there is portable water, toilets are provided.

“They should inform the SEMA and NEMA about the issue immediately so that their hardship could be reduced”.

He also said the Governor has mandated all the Councils Chairmen to identified arable crops in their domains which can be cultivated before end of raining seasons.

” He directed us to identified a particular crop in each Local Government Areas which can be produce this time. Crops like yams,potatoes, cassava and other crops which can be easily planted and be harvested before end of the raining season before we go back to dry season farming.

“Our roads are badly affected too. If you go from here to Jega,to Makers to Kamba,almost all the roads were damaged. His Excellency directed all the Councils Chairmen by liaise with the NARTO,NURTW Nigerian Police and Vigilante and other law enforcement agencies to restrict movements on sensitive bridges posing risks”.

He added that, Governor Bagudu has put all the necessary mercenaries on ground to ensure dry season farming takes off smoothly stressed that, he has also gave the Councils Chairmen necessary support to excel in the tasks ahead of them.