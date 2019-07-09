Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA has confirmed that windstorm and flooding caused by heavy downpour has wrecked havoc on Gombe community, washing away a total of 130 houses.

The incident which occurred in Bojude, Kwami Local Government Area three weeks ago also destroyed food stuffs and other household materials, including a goat.

This was revealed by Muhammad Garba the Relief and Rehabilitation Officer of Gombe yesterday.

He also confirmed that the rainfall which started at around 8pm rendered about 215 households homeless. “The houses affected were all made of mud and because of the intensity of the wind most of the roofs were blown and the wall fence surrounding the houses collapsed, about 208 room were affected”.

“No life was lost though, but about 35 bags of beans, 42 gabs of maze, 5 bags of Bambara nuts and as usual household items, like beds; beddings and so many home appliances were destroyed in flood,” Garba said.

He added that the agency had upon receiving the report from the authorities of the council area, visited the scene and recorded the damages made for further action.