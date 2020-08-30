Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),Alhaji Sani Dododo, has said that five bridges located in different parts of the state have been cut off by the flood.

Dododo, who stated this during a meeting with stakeholders, held at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that the incidents had cut off many communities from the state capital.

His words: “People of Jabbeji have no access to the state capital, Bagudo and Dododo communities too cannot transport themselves to the state capital because five bridges have been washed away.

“Therefore, there is a need for urgent intervention. Everybody has a role to play and every little contribution is welcome. For example, if the military build an emergency bridge for us we will highly appreciate it.

On his part, the General Manager, Kebbi State Urban Development Authority (KUDA), Alhaji Aliyu Umar, called for a permanent relocation of people living in flood-prone areas instead of having a temporary solution.