From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Six months after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), released its 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has disclosed plans to activate emergency response centres across the country.

Equally, the activation of the centres is coming 6 months after the Nigeria Hydrological Agency (NIHSA), through its Annual Flood Out, revealed that 233 local governments in 32 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would experience flooding.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the national consultative workshop, NEMA’s Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the agency was girded by the predictions of NiMET and NIHSA.

He said: “Earlier in the year, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), released the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) which indicated that the annual rainfall amount in parts of the country will be normal to above normal.

“Additionally, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) also forecasted flood situations for different parts of the country through the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO).

“The AFO informed that 233 LGAs in 32 States and FCT fall within the highly probable flood risk areas, while 212 LGAs in 35 States of the Federation including FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas.