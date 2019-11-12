Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has urged riverine communities of Ogbaru, Anambra East and West Local Government Areas to move to holding camps to avert flood disaster as the water level of River Niger is expected to increase on a daily basis.

Executive Director, SEMA, Mr. Cyprian Agupugo stated this during a tour of communities affected by flood to ascertain water levels. He said with the rising level of water, more victims had been moved into holding centres.

Executive Assistant to Governor Obiano on SEMA (Media), Mr. Emeka Obinwa, said flood victims in holding camps were in need of food and other materials, having exhausted supplies some weeks ago.

“The situation of things has driven many victims into holding centres. This is what we saw at Atani; some of the victims go about their daily activities and retire to the centres. The rising level of water witnessed in recent times, have orchestrated a surge in the number of victims in holding camps.

“Most of the areas visited have been completely submerged; houses, farmlands, Churches and schools are underwater. School children have been displaced and in some upland areas, children from different schools are merged and taught together. It is a sad story, the situation is really treacherous and devastating.”