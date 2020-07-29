Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has warned communities in waterways and flood plains to vacate the areas as pending greater flooding await the country this year, warning that Nigeria won’t be able to face another pandemic within pandemic.

NIHSA Director General, Clement Onyeaso, who gave the warning at the press conference, in Abuja, explained that there was a need for follow-up to the presentation of the 2020 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) presented earlier in the year.

He recalled that 2020 Annual Flood Outlook earlier presented by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleman Adamu, in May 2020, predicted that, at least, 102 local government areas in 28 states fall within the highly probable flood risk areas, while some parts of 275 LGAs in the 36 states of the Federation, including the FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas. The remaining 397 LGAs fall within the low probable flood risk areas.

He stated that, as early as June when the country has not gone into the main rainy season, severe flooding incidents with attendant destructions and loss of lives have been recorded in some parts of the country.

He said: “We advised state and local governments, stakeholders, multinational companies and philanthropic individuals to join effort and save Nigeria from the devastating consequences of flood.

“The country still have many more days of rainfall in the cause of the year. More floods are still expected in August, September and October this year. In the event there is release of excess water from the Dams in other countries, then upstream Rivers Niger and Benue would have more negative impacts on Nigeria.

“Therefore, blocked drainages and gutters should be cleared, river channels dredges and structures within the waterways, flood plains and flood paths should be pulled down immediately.”

NIHSA boss, however, disclosed that no country have released water from their Dams, explained that “what we are experiencing now in Nigeria is as the results of the heavy downpour.”

Last weekend, communities in Abuja, Niger and other parts of Nigeria were submerged by flood resulting in lost of lives and property worth millions of Naira.