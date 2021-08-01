From Paul Orude Bauchi

Following recent incidents of flooding that killed three persons and cut off roads leading to other states, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has assured Nigerians that his administration would work with the Federal Government to provide lasting solutions to the perennial problem of flooding in the state.

The governor made the promise yesterday when he visited areas affected by floods in Ningi, Bauchi and Toro local government areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Gadanmaiwa, in Ningi, where the road leading to Ningi-Kano was cut off by flood, Governor Mohammed said: “Well the damage is so monumental. It has washed away two portions, and because of the wash out, and the low-flood drain, we have brought Triacta. They have looked at it and we have given them a directive to make sure they give them palliation.

‘We are unanimous with the representative of the Federal Ministry of Works and the zonal representative of FERMA that we need to provide palliation because it would appear we have been cut off from the northwest part of the country through Kano, Sokoto and Katsina and this is a major corridor; we cannot afford that.”

The governor explained that his administration would tackle the problem step by step and bear the cost of the palliation.

“We crave the indulgence of the Federal Government to make sure that a permanent solution is provided by making sure that the procurement is done as an emergency and given to a company that has integrity and capacity,” he said.

The governor lamented that this year’s flooding had created unfortunate challenges.

Besides Ningi, the governor further revealed: “We have a problem with another portion of the road near Sorro, about 90 kilometers away from Bauchi where last year the road was washed away and the contractor didn’t do well, and he demobilised, and we have asked FERMA to recall them and they are already there.

“There is the same problem with the Jos corridor that connects us with the north central zone of the country after Nabordo. On Friday, commuters had to wait for about five hours and today (yesterday) we are providing palliation. Unfortunately, Gombe corridor also has the same problem around Lariski where there is a flood drain. And of course FERMA is there.”

The governor pledged that the state would work with the Federal Government to provide a permanent solution to the incessant washouts by flood.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed on Friday after the car they were travelling in was washed away by flood at Malka village in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The flood, which left many travellers as well as villagers stranded on the busy Ningi-Bauchi-Kano highway was as a result of several hours of downpour between Thursday night and Friday morning, which cut off the road.

Passengers were also stranded along the busy Jos-Bauchi road where flooding affected commuters near Nabordo town in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

