From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Following recent incidents of flooding that killed three persons and cut off roads leading to other states, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has assured Nigerians that his administration would work with the federal government to provide lasting solution to the perennial problem of flooding in the state.

The governor made the promise on Saturday when he paid an on the spot visits to areas affected by floods in Ningi, Bauchi and Toro local government areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Gadanmaiwa, in Ningi, where the raid leading to Ningi-Kano was cut off by flood, Governor Mohammed described the flooding that has affected the state this year as monumental.

“Well the damage is so monumental. It has washed out in two portions and because of the wash out, and the low flood drain we have brought Triacta. They have look at it and we have given them directive to make sure they give them palliation,’ he disclosed.

‘We are unanimous with the representative of the federal ministry of works and the Zonal representative of FERMA that we need to provide palliation because it would appears we have been cut off from the north west part of the country through Kano, Sokoto and Katsina and this is a major corridor we cannot afford that’

The governor explained that his administration would tackle the problem step by step and bear the cost of the palliation.

“We crave the indulgence of the federal government to make sure that permanent solution is provided by making sure that the procurement is done as an emergency and giving to a company that has integrity and capacity,’ he said.

The governor lamented that this year’s flooding has created unfortunate challenges.

Besides Ningi, the governor revealed that, ”We have problem with another portion of the road near sorrow, about 90 kilometers away from Bauchi where last year road was washed out and the contractor didn’t do well and he demobilized and we have asked FERMA and they are already there.

”The same thing with Jos corridor where we are connected with the north central zone of the country after Nabordo.

”Yesterday (Friday July 31) commuters have to wait for about five hours and today we are providing palliation. Unfortunately also Gombe corridor also has the same problem around Lariski where there is a flood drain. And of course FERMA is there.”

The governor pledged that ‘ we want to assure Nigerians that we will work with the federal government to make sure we provide permanent solution to these incessant floods wash out.

Our correspondent reports that three persons were killed on Friday feared after the car they were travelling in was washed away by flood at Malka village in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The flood, which left many travellers on the busy Ningi-Bauchi-Kano highway as well as villagers alike, stranded, was as a result of several hours of heavy downpour between Thursday night and Friday morning, which cut off the road.

Passengers were also stranded along the busy Jos-Bauchi road where flooding affect commuters near Nabordo town in Ningi local government area of the state.

