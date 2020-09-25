Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Government has approved the connection of surface drains into underground drainage as part of measures to strengthen the control of flood in Asaba, the state capital.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in Asaba, said the approval was one of the decisions taken at the virtual state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu told journalists that the connection of drains would take care of flood experienced on Jesus Saves Road, NTA Asaba area, Government House axis, DBS Road and Summit Road as well as Gagas Road areas of Asaba.

On the predicted flood across some local government areas, he advised those in flood prone areas of the state to be at alert so as not to be caught unawares.

The commissioner also advanced reasons for the approval for the construction of six new secondary and three new primary schools in different parts of the state.

The six new secondary schools would be sited at Warri South, Ughelli South, Ughelli North, Ika South, Ika North East and Ukwuani local government areas while the three new primary schools would be sited at Ughelli North, Warri South West and Isoko North local government areas of the state.

According to Aniagwu, the new schools were meant to address the educational needs of people in the areas where they are to be established, adding that the secondary schools were supposed to be seven “but one of them in Warri North was stepped down because of the issue of naming.