Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Communities in Okpanam area of the Delta State capital territory will soon heave a sigh of relief from perennial flooding as a result of the storm water drainage being constructed by the government.

Inspecting the 4.6km drainage project yesterday, Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, said 2.9km has been done by the contractor, adding that the job will be completed before the end of the year.

Augoye, who inspected the project along side his Information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu, said 15 adjoining roads of about 3.3km were also being constructed to reduce the movement of sand which usually blocks the drains on Okpanam road during heavy rains.

According to him, the essence of the drainage project, which was awarded on June 27, 2019, “is to reduce the volume of water that moves on the Okpanam road down to Shoprite area as a result of the hilly nature of Okpanam town.

“The volume of water coming from this area to Asaba town is always very huge during rains because of the hilly nature. With this drainage, we have been able to reduce the volume of water going into Asaba.

“We are also constructing some adjoining streets, about 15 roads, and the essence is also to reduce sand moving from this area to block the drains on Okpanam road through which the flood water moves to Asaba,” Augoye said.