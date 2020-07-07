(dpa/NAN)

Severe flooding in some of China’s central provinces disrupted the first day of college-entrance examinations, state media reported Tuesday.

Flooding caused by torrential rains in the eastern Anhui province delayed the start of the gaokao, the world’s largest university admission examination.

Most of the roughly 2,000 students who were slated to take the examination in Shexian County were unable to reach the testing centres on time due to the flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 10.7 million students are set to take the multi-day exam, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The gaokao is considered the single most important exam in a Chinese person’s life and the decisive factor in whether he or she will have access to a college education and well-paying jobs.

The exam, which usually takes place in early June, was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rainstorms and flooding are common in south and central China during the summer months.

It said on Tuesday that 420,000 people in Anhui province were affected by the downpour.

Flooding has led to the evacuation of 27,000 people in the province and caused 72 million dollars worth of damage, according to the local government.