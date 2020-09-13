Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has advised state governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing forecasts on heavy rainfalls and consequential flooding severities.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and. Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement yesterday, by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, urged states with highly probable flood risk areas to identify high grounds for use as camps for the evacuation of possible Internally Displaced Persons and to shelter evacuated communities.

While sympathizing with the people of Kebbi, Bauchi and Jigawa States following heavy flooding in some areas which has led to loss of lives and farmlands including displacement of many people, Farouq tasked states to organise Humanitarian Coordination Fora to prepare all stakeholders for mitigation and response as well as request relief materials for prompt response after the flood.

“The recent flood incidences in parts of the state affirm the need for serious and urgent actions to be taken to safeguard lives and property against the predicted flood.

“The 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and the Annual Flood Outlook forecasts flood situations for different parts of the country. The Annual Flood Outlook forecasts that 102 Local Government Areas, in 28 States will have heavy rainfall while 275 Local Government Areas in the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory will experience moderate flooding.

“The remaining 397 Local Government Areas fall within the low probable flood risk areas. Unfortunately, the predicted floods have started to occur in many parts of the country, including Bauchi, Kebbi and Jigawa states, therefore, it is imperative to activate all plans and measures against the prediction as the season moves towards the peak,” she said.

The Minister encouraged State Emergency Management Agencies, frontline Local Government Authorities and other response Agencies to put in place precautionary actions by carrying out public enlightenment campaigns, ensuring the desilting of river channels and canals and removal of all refuse and weeds from water channels, drainages and all avenues for run offs so as to allow free flow of flood waters.

Umar Farouq assured that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has taken note of this year’s prediction and will continue to work with stakeholders to mitigate the possible effects of the floodings.