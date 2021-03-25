From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has warned Nigerians that there have about three more months to avert the disastrous effects of flood instead of waiting until it can’t be controlled.

Director General of NIHSA, Clement Onyeaso, gave the advice yesterday at a press conference in Abuja. He said the rainy season was fast approaching and that the remaining days of the dry season offered the best time for those in flood prone areas to prepare against flooding and its devastating effects.

He said floods are usually caused by high intensity rainfall of long duration, inadequate drainage of low lying areas, silted channels, urbanisation and severe winds over water, unusual high tides, tsunamis, failure of dams, levees, retention ponds, or other structures that contain water.

“There is still time for state and local governments to take necessary steps or minimise the disastrous effects of flood in 2021. Nigeria’s geographical location downstream of all the countries in the Basin places it at the receiving end of disastrous flood and pollutions from all the countries upstream. .”

According to the 2021 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the earliest onset date for rainfall is March 1along the coastline of the country, while the latest onset date is June 29. The earliest cessation date for rainfall would be around October 9 in Katsina and northern part of Sokoto, while latest cessation date is expected on December 25 over Niger Delta region.

Onyeaso called on state and local governments, stakeholders,multi-national companies, public-spirited individuals and philanthropists to take measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace instead of waiting to be rehabilitated as victims.