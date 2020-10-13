Romanus Okoye

An aspirant for the Anambra State 2021 governorship position, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has donated N1million for the purchase of disaster relief tents urgently needed by victims displaced by flood ravaging the state.

The U.S. based philanthropist, who seeks the ticket under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was disheartening to see the hardship forced on the people by the flood disaster. He said there was urgent need to intervene to ameliorate the suffering of the people to the barest minimum. He called on federal and state governments, organisations and individuals to come to the rescue of the displaced people.

The donation is for Anambra West, Anambra East, Aghamelum and Ogbaru Local Government Areas in Anambra North Senatorial zone affected by the flood.

Maduka’s donation followed passionate appeals made by a non-governmental organisation, Anam Transformation Movement (ATM) calling on government and people to donate foods, materials and money to flood victims.

While expressing appreciation for the donation, coordinator of ATM, Mrs. Tessy Aniesi-Iloegbunam, prayed that God would reward the donor.