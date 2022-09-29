The Imo Government has cautioned residents of the state against activities capable of blocking the drainage systems, to avoid flooding.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, gave the warning in a statement in Owerri on Thursday.

He also said that the state government would deal desicively with anyone found to be destroying public facilities.

The chief press secretary said it was an act of sabotage for residents to block the drains or destroy public facilities.

”The state government is not happy with the wanton blockage of drains ppk meant to ease flow of flood water within the capital city.

”This attitude has constantly led to an upsurge in the level of flooding within the state capital.

”In the face of harsh economic realities, public facilities cost a fortune to put in place. We should protect them,” he said.

Nwachuku said that residents of the state should immediately clear the drains around them to ensure free flow of rain water,” he said.

He said that government would prosecute anyone found to be setting back the wheel of development in Imo, according to the law.( NAN)