Kano State Government has constituted a technical committee to expeditiously look into the prevailing flooding occasioned by the intermittent heavy downpours recorded in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

He said that the government was worried about the occurrence of the floods, which wrecked havoc on the metropolitan areas.

Garba said the committee was saddled with the task of studying the metropolitan roads, drainage systems and culverts that were dilapidated, with a view to rehabilitating them, or reconstructing new ones where possible.

He pointed out that the committee would also find out structures built on waterways that often times blocked free flow of water, thereby causing flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commiserated with the victims.

He called on the residents of the state to bear with the government, as everything possible would be done to address the situation.(NAN)