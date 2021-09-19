By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government over the weekend warned market leaders across the state not to jeopardize its effort in averting flooding, says any market cut in the act of inappropriate waste management will be shut down.

Apart from shutting down defaulting markets, the state government also vowed that whoever is caught in the practice will be prosecuted.

The warning was issued at a one-day seminar organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in collaboration with the state Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed and his counterpart, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello who was represented by by the Permanent Secretary of his ministry, Mrs Belinda Odeneye tasked the market women and men on proper hygienic in order to avert calamity .

Ahmed in his welcome address, explained that issue of market sanitation and security became imperative, considering the increase in population and waste generation in the state.

“The benefits and advantages of sanitation in our markets cannot be exhausted, considering the fact that we have 382 registered markets in Lagos State.

“Drawing from the untoward incidents occurring everywhere, it will not be out of place, that vigilance and intelligence gathering, should form part of our primary responsibility. This will help us to be proactive, and be steps ahead of anyone or groups, planning to disturb the peace of the state, “he said.

In her keynote address, chairperson of COWLSO and wife of the state governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, emphasised on hygiene and cleanliness in the market place which according to her would engender healthy environment.

“We know that a lot of waste is generated from our markets and as market leaders, it is important that we seize this opportunity to appeal to our market men and women to do away with unhygienic practices including indiscriminate dumping of waste, blocking of drainages and street trading, among others. The truth of the matter is that it is in our collective interest to imbibe international best practices in administering markets and protect our environment”, she said.

Presentations were made by resource persons who discussed different topics from market sanitation, to the role of market leaders in security and safety in community policing, fire prevention in markes, information management as a security tool in Lagos open markets among others.

Dignitaries in attendance at the event include the Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, General Manager LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, Chairman/President-General Lagos State Market Advisory Council, Mrs Folashade Tinubu Ojo, traditional rulers among others.

