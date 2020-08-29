Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has expressed sympathy with the government and people of Kebbi State following heavy thunderstorms and floods which washed away five bridges in the state.

The Minister, in a press statement release in Abuja at the weekend through her media aide, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, described the incident which occurred this week as worrisome after several people were displaced, including women and children.

‘This is an unfortunate incident and we sympathize with the people affected by the floods. The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has been directed to embark on rescue operations to relocate the affected persons to a safe location,’ the statement read.

The Minister restated a forecast of possible heavy rainstorm and floods in the following states Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa, whose river banks may overflow in September.

She appealed to the Kebbi State Government and other states to prepare for the stormy weather ahead.

‘Identify high grounds for possible relocation of evacuated Internally Displaced Persons. I also appeal to states to clear all water channels and canals, remove refuse from drainages to allow free flow of flood waters,’ she said.

She added that the State Emergency Agency has already put machinery in motion to set up Internally Dispalced Persons’camps in Ungwan Shayun in Argungu. 400 people are reportedly from the submerged communities while rescue operations are still ongoing in the flooded communities.