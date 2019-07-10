Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

AHEAD of expected terrestrial flooding, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency(NIHSA) has sought for the urgent relocation of residents of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states who are living along river banks to safer places. .

The Director General of the Agency, Clement Nze, sought the urgent evacuation by the affected state government during the sentitisation workshop on 2019 flood prediction, prevention and mitigation in hydrological area 1,

The area which comprises Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states may witness the flood between July and September this year.

Nze,represented by a director Hydrologeophysics Department of the Agency, disclosed that eight local government areas in Kebbi state including; Aliero, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Birnin-Kebbi, Bunza ,Ngaski and Shanga are prune to the flood this year.

Similarly, he noted that in Sokoto State, Gwadaawa, Goronyo, Isa, Kware, Rabah, Shagari,Bodinga,Tureta,Silami,Dange-Shuni, Wurno,Yabo and Wamako are flood risk councils.

In Zamfara State, Birnin-Magaji, Kiyawa, Bakura ,Bungudu, Shinkagi, Gusau, Kaura-Namoda and Marafun are probable flood risk.

He added that, in Niger State, ,Agwara, Magama would also experience the same while in Katsina State ,Murawa and Katsina would experience the same flood disaster.

“We wish to implore the good people of these states and stakeholders to relocate people living along waterways and those that are having socio– economic activities on the flood plains.

“States and local governments are encouraged to embark on clearing of river channels, canals and drainages to allow for free flow of runoff waters, and strive to construct buffer in their respective constituencies.’’