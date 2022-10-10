The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), says it has been availing relevant agencies of government with data on natural disasters including flooding.

Dr Felix Alle, Head, Media and Corporate Communications, reacting to the contributions of the agency to pockets of flooding in the country said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Monday in Abuja.

He recalled that in September, the agency held a workshop in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other stakeholders where it was declared that Lokoja, Kogi would be flooded.

Alle said that the workshop created awareness on recent technology breakthroughs in the use of space science and technology for disaster management, emergency operation centres and decision support systems deployed for large disaster particularly flood.

“We believe that providing these data is one strategic area we can make our impact felt and we do that by giving early warnings especially to the appropriate government agencies.

“We let them know what exactly will happen in some of these areas prone to flood.

“Also, because of the peculiar nature we find ourselves in some states of the federation, some of these communities were highlighted with a focus on Lokoja.

“Then, we called on appropriate government agencies including NEMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to be aware of the inherent dangers to be able to know how to map out strategies to address them,”Alle said.’

He added that the agency has been monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

The official further said that space agencies globally function to make available the relevant data, while the function of relevant agencies is to take action.

Alle said: “NASRDA has been doing its best and we will continue to do our best for the progress, peace and development of this country.’’(NAN)