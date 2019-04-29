Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it has commenced plans to review its National Contingency Plan (NCP), to accommodate new suggestions and recommendations that would reduce the impact of emergencies.

NEMA explained that the review was also aimed at prepositioning Nigeria to mitigate the impact of disasters and save as many lives as possible from preventable causes.

Director General, Mustapha Maihaja, disclosed this at the Experts Technical Workshop on Disaster Risk Management implication of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) seasonal rainfall prediction, in Abuja, yesterday.

Maihaja, who was represented by the Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, Akugbe Iyamu, said the technical workshop was among many steps being taken by NEMA to prepare and re-strategise ahead of the 2019 rainy season and prepare for other possible disasters.

He said: “As stakeholders, we need to review our plans periodically ahead of disasters. The impact of the disaster on lives, property and environment depend on level of preparedness, which to a large extent relies on efficient early warning systems.”

He commended NiMet and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) for their consistency in releasing weather-related information “which is an excellent means of preparedness for relevant stakeholders against any potential hazard.”