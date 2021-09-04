From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In preparation for any eventuality that might arise from the peak of 2021 rainy season, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have agreed to strengthen their synergy ahead of any eventuality.

The Directors-General of the Agencies, Clement Nze and Ahmed Mustapha Habib, respectively, reached the agreement when the Director General of NEMA paid a courtesy visit to NIHSA at its headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

They agreed that the collaboration would help in the reduction of flood related disasters in the country, which has constantly claimed lives and property.

He said: “The cocktail of challenges has been complicated by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant physical and emotional lockdown and economic downturn.

“The good news is that we are gradually adapting to the new normal and are getting better prepared for improved service delivery, deploying technology and new ideas to control both old and emerging challenges.

“We have already sent out early warnings to communities and areas that are predicted to be affected by flood related disasters, and it is now left in the hands of the residents and relevant authorities to prepare ahead.

“We have also started arranging and distribution of relief materials to communities that are already affected by this natural disasters but we don’t have any financial figure attached to them.”

