From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A global humanitarian organisation, DeNorsemen Kclub International (DNKI) has inaugurated relief materials committee to muster support for flood victims across the country.

It also called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide a lasting solution to the unending flooding effects on the citizens.

International President of DNKI, Chief Chidi Anokwu stated these in an event marking this year’s Humanitarian Service Day of the organization at University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State at the weekend.

In an address obtained by Daily Sun in Enugu, Anokwu while setting the five-member committee charged them to generate and donate relief materials to the victims of flooding in Nigeria.

He declared that the club will continue to partner with Government towards a better humanity.

Anokwu maintained that the predicaments of citizens in flood-prone communities in Nigeria should receive immediate attention from Government at all levels, adding that more efforts should be channeled towards reducing damages occasioned by flooding since it has become a yearly occurrence.

“The Federal Government as a matter of national urgency, should provide a lasting solution to damages and harsh effects of flooding in the country. Nigerians don’t need to suffer losses occasioned by flooding since it has become a yearly weather issue. The recent flooding across many states in the country was a sad reminder of the devastating effects of the global climate change.

“We are calling on our brothers all over Nigeria in line with our motto, which is ‘service to humanity,’ to make out time and visit victims of flooding and show love and care to them while we wait for the relief interventions from the Committee.”

DeNorsemen Kclub International with headquarters in Nigeria and chapters in all States of Federation and over 27 international chapters, majors in service to humanity.