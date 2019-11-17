For residents of some private estates in Lagos, the flooding of their streets and homes has been a traumatic experience in the last few weeks. One particular instance is the case of the residents of Citiview estate, which became flooded after days of rainfall coupled with the opening of two dams in Ogun State.

These two incidents left the estate partially submerged with residents finding it difficult to access their homes. Residents tried to mitigate the flooding by erecting sandbags through communal effort. The flooding of estate is posing health challenges to residents. The estate is stinking on account of rodents and fishes, which have died in the stagnant water as well as human waste from sewage tanks that have contaminated the water.

In the face of the terrible situation of the estate and considering the threat of outbreak of water-borne diseases, remedial measures have not been taken despite persistent calls by long suffering residents who have been at the mercy of the flood.

The relevant government agency needs to move urgently to ameliorate the sufferings of residents of flooded areas such Citiview Estate.