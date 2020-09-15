Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Ggovernment has asked residents living in locations that are prone to flooding to vacate and relocate to safer areas.

Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, made the call yesterday, while briefing newsmen on efforts of the ministry to prevent perennial flooding in the state.

Abudu-Balogun said the advice to residents living on flood plains across the state to relocate to higher grounds had become imperative in the face of the flood alert issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), which listed Ogun as one of the states prone to serious flooding between September and October.

The commissioner said four local government areas, including Abeokuta South, Ifo, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside, had been identified as critical locations prone to flooding according to the NiMET forecast, emphasising that residents living along canals and river courses must relocate to forestall loss of lives and property.

He said apart from the four critical local governments, some areas in Abeokuta North, Yewa South, Ado-Odo/Ota, Obafemi-Owode, Ijebu Ode and Sagamu councils, have been identified by the state government where residents should move away from temporarily.

Abudu-Balogun, who disclosed that the state government has taken some proactive measures against flooding by dredging major rivers and canals and desilting of drainages, however, urged residents to desist from dumping refuse on waterways.

The commissioner said his ministry has increased its enforcement activities and sanctioning of environmental offenders, with the view of preventing flooding in the state.