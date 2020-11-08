George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Sterling Global Oil Resources Ltd, yesterday, at Mmahu in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, distributed palliatives to women in the transit communities of Egbema in Imo and Rivers states, respectively.

Items distributed to the communities included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, packets of bottled water and bags of salt.

The distribution of the palliatives followed the flood that ravaged the transit communities in Egbema in Rivers and Imo states, such as Obiakpu, Obokofia, Mmahu, Umuoji, Abacheke, Abaezi, Mgbede, Ohuu, Aggah, Ase, Okwuzi, Ndoni and others.

The Base Manager, Mr. Pramod, expressed pleasure that the company did not record casualties from the flood disaster.

Also addressing the communities, the Community Relations Officer, Prince Chijioke Ukwu, commended the communities for the peaceful and cordial relationship between them and the company. “Your communities fall into our transit communities. This palliative came from our oil exploration activities. If the whole community is overrun by flood, it will affect everybody. That is why we decided to be of help so as to ameliorate your pains and losses this period and to tell you that we are with you,” he told the women.

The women in turn expressed their appreciation for the palliatives, saying the gesture would go a long way in helping them.

Similarly, the company extended the same gesture to Mgbala Agwa Autonomous Community. Prince Chijioke Ukwu who represented the oil firm at the event explained that the company decided to provide the palliative in order to assist the host communities to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had necessitated a lockdown and disrupted economic activities.