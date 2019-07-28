Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About 25 exotic houses built on natural water channels would be brought down as part of measures to address the perennial flooding in Okpanam community within the Delta State capital territory.

The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who made this known in Asaba during the weekend said he would step on toes to ensure that the capital territory is de-flooded.

He said eight different flooding projects had been identified, adding that three had been completed, with job on the fourth project currently halted by the rains.

“For the capital territory, we have been able to identity eight areas of intervention to bring succour to our people. At the moment, we have completed three of the flood projects but the fourth one which is ongoing has been halted by the rains.

“In Okpanam, there are about 25 houses that have been marked out for demolition because they were built on the way to a valley where flood water is supposed to flow into. We will bring down those buildings. I am sorry in advance for anybody that will be affected by the demolition because we are going to step on toes,” the governor said.

Okowa said his administration is irrevocably committed to the development of the capital territory, describing Asaba as the fastest-growing capital across the country because of the peaceful disposition of the natives and residents.

“We have done a lot but there is still much for us to do in Asaba. As a government, we will work with stakeholders to ensure that we grow Asaba better than it is today because we are committed to growing Asaba as the capital of our dream,” he affirmed.

Governor Okowa listed some of the projects executed in Asaba to include the Asaba Airport which he disclosed that plans are on, through concessioning, process for the cargo runway to be constructed.

“The Asaba Airport has the second best runway in the country today and we are looking forward to having partners that will make the airport a true international one with a cargo wing,” he added.

The governor disclosed that a pleasure park and a Nollywood village were among the projects being constructed to add to the beauty of Asaba.