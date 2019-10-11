Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has summoned officials of the Ministry of Environment and other allied agencies to appear before it on Tuesday following the flood experienced in some parts of the state.

Speaking at plenary, the lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency1 Olugbenga Omole, drew the attention of members to the flooding in Akungba in which a 400 level student of the Adekunle Ajasin University got drowned.

Omole, stressed that urgent steps must be taken to avert such disaster in the future.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 2, Felemu Bankole, blamed the incident on obstruction of drainages and waterways in the town.

He called on people to stop dropping refuse on the waterways and stop erecting buldings on water channels to prevent flooding.

In the same vein, the lawmaker representing Ondo West Constituency 1, Tomide Akinribido, lamented the plight of his constituents in June this year during which valuable properties were lost to flooding.

While calling on relevant agencies to save lives and property of the people of the affected communities, he also disclosed that an aged woman caught in the web of the flood later died because of the complications that emanated from the disaster.

The Majority leader of the House, Jamiu Sulaimon Maito, moved a motion that officials of the Miinistry of Environment should be invited to explain their efforts at tackling flooding across the state.

Speaking on the House resolution, Speaker of the House, David Bamidele Oleyelogun commiserated with the parents of the deceased student of Adekunle Ajasin University, who got drowned in the flooding.

He directed that a team of lawmakers to visit the parents of the deceased student, as well as the university community to express the condolences of members on the sad incident.

The speaker also appealed to residents to stop building houses on waterways while dumping of refuse in drainages should stop henceforth.