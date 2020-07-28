Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Following the heavy down pour in some part of Nasarawa State, report coming in indicates that it has totally washed away Kurudu bridge in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State cutting off the entire Toto Local Government Area from the state.

The Kurudu bridge which linked Federal road from Nasarawa Local Government Area to Toto Local Government Area of the state through Abaji Local Government Area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja was completely washed away by flooding that accompanied the rainfall.

Toto Local Government Area which is the last council that shared boundary with Kogi and FCT also shared boundary with Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state and with this development, the people will not be able to travel outside their Local Government to any part of the state any more except through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking to newsmen on the ugly development, member representing Toto/Gadabuke Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa said the bridge is situated at Federal road linking Nasarawa and Toto Local Government Area of the state through Abaji in Federal Capital Territory, hence the need for Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently reconstruct the bridge to save the people.

“It is unfortunate and painful that the bridge that connected my people of Toto Local Government Area has been cut off completely by heavy down pour.

“This will not only affect their lives, standard of living negatively but will also affect their agricultural and commercial activities.

“It is in view of this that I want to appeal to the governor of Nasarawa State to collaborate with the Federal Government in order to reconstruct this bridge that has been washed away.

“I am also calling on FERMA to as a matter of urgency and necessity do something like a temporary remedy that can ease the movement of people and give access to movement of goods while reconstructing the collapsed bridge, ” he said.

Shafa called on Governor Abdullahi Sule, whom he described as a listening and action governor to intervene and he equally called on the attention of the Federal government to rescue the people.

One of the commuters, Mohammed Salihu Nature, lamented that the bridge has been eating gradually for the past five months now since the beginning of the rain and no any action taken by authorities concern before it totally collapsed and cut the people off.

Mohammed Salihu Nature added that about four different bridges in the road are at collapsing stage at Gudun Karya, Buga and Gora respectively.

He called on government at all levels to take necessary action to save the people.