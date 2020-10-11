Romanus Okoye

An aspirant for the Anambra State 2021 governorship position, Dr. Godwin Maduka has donated the sum of N1million to purchase Disaster Relief Tents urgently needed by victims displaced by flood currently ravaging different parts of the country.

The United States of America based philanthropist, who seeks the ticket under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it is disheartening to see the hardship forced on the people by the flood disaster. He said there is urgent need to intervene to ameliorate the suffering to the barest minimum; and therefore called on the federal and state governments, organizations and individuals to come to the rescue of the people.

Dr. Maduka’s response followed passionate appeals made by a non-governmental organization, Anam Transformation Movement (ATM) calling on government and people to donate foods, materials and money to the flood victims. The donation is for Anambra West, Anambra East, Aghamelum and Ogbaru Local Government Areas in Anambra North Senatorial zone affected by the flood.

While expressing appreciation for the donation, the coordinator of ATM, Mrs Tessy Aniesi-Iloegbunam prayed that God will reward the donor. “God works in many ways. He answered the prayers of his people…. and this will be a motivation for others to support the needy especially at this time of flooding.

God bless your zeal, dedication for your people. God bless Dr. Godwin Maduka.”