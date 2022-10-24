By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Government yesterday issued a fresh update to all waterfront residents of highbrow areas; Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and coastal areas of Epe and Badagry to be wary of backflow due to the high tide in the Lagos lagoon.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, he explained that the latest advisory had become necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello stressed that the high tide of the lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon which may cause a stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels

He described the trending video of the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to the brim as fake news, stating that the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

He cautioned people especially those on social media against sending panicky messages to residents in order to create unnecessary anxiety amongst people.

The statement advised all the residents of the affected areas in Lagos Island and other coastal areas to monitor the incidental rains regularly, ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain from dumping refuse in the drains and clean their tertiary drains regularly

He reiterated the earlier flood advisory issued by the State to the effect that all those on the banks of Ogun River especially residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi1, Agboyi II, Agboyi II, and Agboyi III remain vigilant at this period.

He stressed that the state has embarked on and is continuing massive drainage clearance and the construction of new channels in addition to continuous deployment of the quick response Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to free up manholes and black spots to ensure the optimum capacity of the drains to contain run-offs.