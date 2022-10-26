By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has implored both federal and state governments to look inwards for solutions to ravaging floods across the country.

Adams made the plea while speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of the Olokun Festival, held at Suntan Beach, Badagy, Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria has never witnessed serious cases of flooding like this. However, stories of flooding in recent times are not limited to Nigeria, this problem is a man-made and human-induced climate crisis.

“With the present situation in the country, I think there is an urgent need for Federal Government to look inwards by addressing both the natural and environmental issues as well as challenges that could prevent such disaster in the nearest future,” Adams stated.

He also urged the government to make the Badagry Deep Seaport project a reality, noting that the project is a multi-billion dollar project that can create employment opportunities for the host community and also attract huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The guest lecturer for the event, Dr Adesanya Hammed, from the Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts, Lagos State University (LASU), spoke on the topic “Socio-Economic, Cultural and Religious Significance of Olokun Deity.”

He said the Olokun deity is a blessing to the world, adding that the ancient town of Badagry has been a major beneficiary of the Olokun deity.

The university don stated further that the Yoruba must be ready to tap from the immeasurable blessing of the prominent water deity.