The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) says about 18 persons died and 41, 959 other were displaced by flood in 2019.

Director General of NSEMA, Ahmed Inga, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said a rapid assessment of the impact of the 2019 flood conducted in conjunction with Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) revealed that the disaster affected 20 local government areas, 516 communities and submerged 152 communities, while 2,714 houses were destroyed and 41,959 persons displaced.

Inga listed affected areas to include, Mokwa, Lapai, Lavun, Borgu, Shiroro, Katcha, Kotangora, Mashegu, Gurara, Suleja, Gbako, Chanchaga, Bosso, Agaie, Agwara, Rafi, Munya, Edati, Paikoro and Wushishi local government areas.

Inga explained that the flood, which began in August as a result of a localised high intensity rainfall accompanied by torrential winds, triggered massive run off activities in streams, rivers and drainage in urban and rural areas.

“The flood killed five people in Ketso community, a child in Kontagora town and a 7-year year-old Khadijat Aliyu in Fadipe areas of the state.

“Also, a father and his three sons lost their lives in Edati, three primary pupils in Gurara, three children in Yuna village of Borgu Local Government Areas of the state,” he said.

The director general added that farmlands were destroyed as well as roads, bridges and culverts during the flood.

He said the combine effect of micro climate trends and sever rainfall regime upstream of river Niger and Kaduna increased inflow in the basin, which resulted in the spillage of the water from the three hydro power dams.