Linus Oota , Lafia

Flooding in some communities in Nasarawa State early hours of yesterday wreaked havoc, killing 4 persons, while over 40 houses were destroyed.

In Sabon Gari area of Doma town, the headquarters of Doma local government area, over seven houses were affected by the flooding, properties destroyed but no life was lost.

In Daddere town of Obi local government area of the state, over 30 houses were overflowed with property worth thousands of naira washed away, no life was lost.

In Ankani village also in Obi local government, 6 persons were drawn by the flood, two were rescued, while 4 are nowhere to be found and are suspected to have died.

There are also pockets of reports of flooding in some communities, with houses, farms, and property worth millions of naira, washed away.

In Lafia, the state capital, the Amba river bridge connecting workers village, 500 housing unit, Doma town, and some villages, was overflowed by the flooding.

According to an eyewitness two persons were drawn, one was rescued, the flood took one woman away.

Workers and passengers traveling from or to Doma and Lafia, were stranded for over three hours, till when the water level went down before they managed to cross the bridge.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who went for on the spot assessment of the flooding at Amba bridge in Lafia, warned against building and dumping refuse on waterways.

The governor said that building and dumping of refuse on waterways had become a worrisome phenomenon to the government and should be avoided.

He said when the waterways are blocked, there would definitely be flooding because the water would find another direction.