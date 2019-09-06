Linus Oota , Lafia

Flooding in some communities in Nasarawa State has killed four and destroyed over 40 houses.

In Sabon Gari area of Doma town, headquarters of Doma Local Government Area, over seven houses were affected by the flooding but no life was lost.

In Daddere town of Obi Local Government Area, over 30 houses were submerged and property worth thousands of naira washed away.

In Ankani village also in Obi council, six persons were drown while four are still missing.

There were also pockets of reports of flooding in other communities, with houses, farms and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

In Lafia, the state capital, the Amba river bridge connecting workers village, 500 housing unit, Doma town and some villages, was overflowed by the flooding.

According to an eyewitness, two persons were swept away.

Workers and passengers traveling from Doma and Lafia were stranded for over three hours.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who went for on-the-spot assessment at Amba bridge in Lafia, warned against building and dumping of refuse on waterways.

The governor said building and dumping of refuse on waterways had become a worrisome phenomenon to the government and should be avoided.

He said when the waterways are blocked, there would be flooding because the water would find another direction.