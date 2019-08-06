PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

One person has died while over 100 houses were destroyed by floods

that occurred in Dindima village in Alkaleri Local Government Area and

in Liman Katagum community in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Monday night

The flood also led to loss of farmlands and rendered many families homeless.

Governor Bala Muhammed visited Dindima and Liman Katagum communities on Tuesday to assess the level of destruction.

The governor who was at the scene of the disaster, promised that government would bring succour to the victims of the flood.

Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleman in company with the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammed Sabiu Baba and Chief of Staff, Abubakar Kari, commiserated with the victims, called on them to accept it as the will of God.

The governor then directed the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA to expedite action in ensuring the welfare of the victims by promptly

providing relief materials.

At Dindima, the village head, Mallam Saleh Ubandoma, disclosed that

over 100 houses and farmlands were destroyed and one person died in the area as a result of the flood.

Ubandoma thanked the state government for its prompt action in

identifying with their plight.

The delegation was also at Liman Katagum where a bridge linking

over 20 communities was destroyed.

The governor promised that the bridge would be fixed soon so that the communities would continue with their daily activities.