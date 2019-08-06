PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi
One person has died while over 100 houses were destroyed by floods
that occurred in Dindima village in Alkaleri Local Government Area and
in Liman Katagum community in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Monday night
The flood also led to loss of farmlands and rendered many families homeless.
Governor Bala Muhammed visited Dindima and Liman Katagum communities on Tuesday to assess the level of destruction.
The governor who was at the scene of the disaster, promised that government would bring succour to the victims of the flood.
Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleman in company with the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammed Sabiu Baba and Chief of Staff, Abubakar Kari, commiserated with the victims, called on them to accept it as the will of God.
The governor then directed the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA to expedite action in ensuring the welfare of the victims by promptly
providing relief materials.
At Dindima, the village head, Mallam Saleh Ubandoma, disclosed that
over 100 houses and farmlands were destroyed and one person died in the area as a result of the flood.
Ubandoma thanked the state government for its prompt action in
identifying with their plight.
The delegation was also at Liman Katagum where a bridge linking
over 20 communities was destroyed.
The governor promised that the bridge would be fixed soon so that the communities would continue with their daily activities.
Leave a Reply