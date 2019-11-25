Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over deadly flood disasters and devastating mudslides wreaking havoc in some parts of their country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in separate messages of sympathy and solidarity with leaders of the two countries sai “the government of Nigeria sympathises with you and victims of these deadly and devastating flood disasters and mudslides.We are so interconnected by our common humanity that one man’s misfortune affects the joy of others because of the ligament of compassion that holds us together.

“Emergency management response is one of Africa’s biggest challenges of development, and we should work together to find a common strategy to minimise the human and economic impacts of these catastrophes.”

Buhari said Nigerians stand with leaders of Kenya and DRC in thoughts and prayers.