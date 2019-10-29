Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Several persons have been displaced following flooding caused by torrential rainfall which has affected at least seven local government areas in Benue State in the last few days.

The downpour which started on Sunday till the early hours of Tuesday, our correspondent gathered, has resulted in the surging of River Benue into communities along its banks.

Some of the affected areas in Makurdi, the state capital include Kirghir community housing the second biggest Winners Chapel Church in Benue as well as the Assemblies of God Secondary School along Makurdi/ Naka Road.

Others are Wurukum, Kyabis, Gyado villa, Achussa, parts of Wadata, Agber village, Rice Mill, some parts of North Bank area among others.

Some of the affected persons were seen wading through the flood to evacuate what was left of their belongings while others watched helplessly as their property got drowned in the surging floods.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Joshua Ahire, listed the affected local government areas as Buruku, Agatu, Logo, Ukum, Kastina Ala, Makurdi and Guma.

Ahire who spoke to newsmen via telephone, stated that at least 60 families were affected by the flood in Makurdi metropolis, adding that his team had gone out to survey potential impact areas but that it was difficult to immediately ascertain the exact number of people that have been affected by the flood in the state.

The commissioner who stated that farmlands were mostly affected in some of the places, revealed that the state government had made arrangement for affected persons to be taken to a designated camp in Makurdi but that most of them said they preferred to stay with their relatives.