The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Rtd.) has been commended for providing relief materials worth millions of naira for flood victims in Patani, Delta.

Making the commendation on Friday at his palace in Patani after receiving the items, the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, King Shadrack Erebulu, expressed deep appreciation to the PAP Interim Administrator for the kind gesture.

The traditional ruler noted that the materials would go a long way in ameliorating the difficult times created by current floods ravaging the area.

He said that accessing food and other essential commodities was difficult due largely to the destruction of portions of the East-West Road by the floods.

According to him, the floods have rendered Patani and other nearby communities inaccessible.

He said that there was palpable fear among the people as they were contending with reptiles, adding that a snake was killed in his palace just a few hours earlier.

While presenting the materials, Ndiomu said he was deeply touched by the havoc being perpetrated by the floods, pointing out that the people were going through a terrible time.

Ndiomu, represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chief Freston Akpor, said that Patani was one of the worst impacted communities, noting that the entire community had been submerged.

He explained that the presentation of the relief materials was just the first phase, noting that it would be followed by a post-flood needs assessment.

He said that the assessment would set the stage for the second phase of assistance which, according to him, would be more comprehensive. (NAN)