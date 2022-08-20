For three years on the bounce, affable media entrepreneur and blogger, Florence Bodunrin Hungbo, popularly known as Bodex, has proven her consistency in the Nigerian social media space. In those years, Bodex created a platform to redefine the narrative of social media as a place not only for fun and jokes but also a place for serious discussions. The Badagry, Lagos State-born creative lady is the convener of ‘Bodex Social Media Hangout’, an annual event where a glittering array of stars, celebrities, practitioners, social media enthusiast and stakeholders gathered to meet minds on how best to use social media to reposition Nigeria as a country and pull individuals together to network. This year’s edition was held Sunday July 31 at the elegant Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme ‘Social Media X – Redefining the Narrative.’ It was quite elaborate and glamorous.

In her opening remarks at the Hangout, pretty Bodex stated that this year’s edition aimed to restate the position of social media as the leading influence of social interaction. Among those who headlined the event are popular realtor, Segun Awosanya, also known as SegaLinks; Chinomso Egemba aka Aproko Doctor; UBA Group Head, External and Media Relations, Ramon Nasir; Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi; Efe Omorogbe; ThisDay Managing Editor, Bolaji Adebiyi; Dangote Group Head of Media, Esan Sunday, and a host of others. The event, which had Gbenga Adeyinka 1st as compere and Denrele Edun as the green carpet host, also witnessed performances by Skales, Humblesmith, Jaywon and Wale Thompson among others.