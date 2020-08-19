Mr. Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya has been appointed the chief operating officer of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied group.

Prior to this recent engagement, Olusanya had served as the chief business transformation officer at the Dangote Group. Between July 2017 and October 2018, he was the MD/CEO of Emerging Market Telecommunications Service, otherwise known as 9Mobile. He equally serves on the board of directors of Axxela, Starsight and OVH Energy.

Olusanya is an engineering graduate of the University of Lagos and also has two master’s degrees in environmental engineering and computer science from the universities of Liverpool and Manchester. He joined Flour Mills as the group chief operating officer in January 2020.

Commenting on the significance of his appointment, John Coumantaros, chairman of the board, Flour Mills Plc, said the organisation would benefit from Olusanya’s vast experience.

“We are most exited to welcome Olusanya to our board of directors. He is a seasoned business leader, whose expertise and vas experience in areas of telecommunications, financial services, energy and manufacturing are mission-critical to our future operations and strategy and will help FMN further its purpose of ‘Feeding the Nation, Every Day’”, Coumantaros said.