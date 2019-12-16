Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has unveiled plans to spend about N34 billion over the next 10 years to develop Sunti Community in Niger State, hosting of one of its sugar plants – Sunti Golden Sugar Estates (SGSE).

Chairman of the company, Mr. John Coumantaros, said this during an official visit by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, to Sunti Sugar factory, as Nigeria pursues self-sufficiency in sugar production.

Coumantaros explained that the decision to invest such huge amount in development of the host community was to create opportunity for other businesses in the area to grow.

He said the money would be used to build infrastructure such as roads, schools and electricity.

“We will be spending about N34billion over the next 10 years in support of the community and development of infrastructure in the area, so this is a huge expenditure expected to create jobs and also give the people education to make their lives good.

“It’s a tremendous transformational move as we will be having about 10,000 employees for the factory and another 50,000 of indirect jobs around the area.

“We have already employed about 5000 people, we have got five community schools, we are working on putting electricity in the area as we believe there is no future without development.”