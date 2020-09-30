Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, (FMN) has announced activities to commemorate its 60 years existence of creating innovative and sustainable value in agriculture and food production.

Speaking in Abuja, CEO/GMD FML, Paul Gbededo said this year marks an important milestone for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as it commemorate 60 great years of enriching lives and empowering communities. “Exactly 60 years ago, FMN was born through the vision and dedication of our Founding Father, George Stavros Coumantaros, to create a winning brand that would one day become a household name in Nigeria. Since then, FMN and the iconic Golden Penny food brand has truly evolved to become a family favourite and a trusted source of nutrition for millions of Nigerian families.”

According to him, “from generation to generation, FMN and Golden Penny have been with Nigerians, through the best of times and at the most difficult of times. A testament to the fact that our connection with our beloved country truly runs deep. So, as our nation celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are proud to celebrate our shared history by recognizing the people who have supported our vision through the years. We want to say thank you to Nigeria for standing with us over the years while also shining a light on the people who are rarely in the spotlight; our employees, partners, dealers and stakeholders.”

“FMN as a role model of private sector interventions in the public sphere, was particularly upstanding in this symbolic year of its existence, through supportive actions against the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted lives, livelihood, communities and businesses worldwide,” he said

He pointed out that, “the socio-economic impact caused by the pandemic has emphasized the true value of our commitment to our nation and customers”

“This is evident in our drive to mitigate the effects of the pandemic through food support donations to vulnerable Nigerians. Also, in helping to redefine the role of the private sector, FMN in the wake of the pandemic, exhibited its leadership position by keying into its global supply network to donate critical medical supplies at a time when the world was experiencing a widespread shortage of critical medical supplies,” he added.

He disclosed that, “he donation to over 15 states across the nation, catered for vulnerable Nigerians with food supplies and significantly expanded Nigeria’s testing capacity with 60,000 test kits, supporting the NCDC to manage the pandemic in Nigeria more effectively.”

Among the plethora of activities that will be taking place till the end of March 2021, will be the kicking off the Company’s anniversary celebration by unveiling its anniversary logo along with a revamped website. Interesting print and digital contents will also be deployed to highlight historical events, milestones and giveaway opportunities.the country.