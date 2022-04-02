By Cosmas Omegoh

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has taken the lead in propagating the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) Agenda through its Sugar Cane Outgrower Scheme.

The result presentation of the scheme’s pilot edition took place on March 30, 2022, at the Golden Sugar Company’s Sunti Sugar Estate, Niger State with over 100 attendees including leaders of the scheme’s participant communities.

It was learnt that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been participating in the NSMP and Backward Integration Plan (BIP) since its inception in 2012 through its subsidiary Golden Sugar Company situated at the bank of River Niger in Niger State.

At Sunti, the company has an area of 22,000hectares of land on which a 15,000-hectare sugar estate is being developed.

It was gathered that more than N73 billion has already been invested to establish the sugar estate of 3,500ha of irrigated sugar cane and a sugar factory with a 3,000 tons per day milling capacity.

The factory is the only one constructed under the NSMP and producing sugar today. Once the development is completed 150,000 tons of sugar will be produced per year.