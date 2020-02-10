Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN) Plc has awarded its top distributors with delivery trucks to facilitate the movement of its products in the country.

The move, however, was imperative to address the challenges of logistics in the manufacturing sector by boosting productivity, supply chain network and enhancing local capacity while also ensuring Returns on Investment (ROI).

Speaking at the distribution of the 30-tonne delivery trucks to five distributors at FMN office in Lagos, Managing Director, Foods Division, FMN, Devlin Hainsworth, explained that the award was to mark a new chapter and the biggest future ahead, while recognising the hard work and partnership of the dealers as a special landmark. “What makes us different is our long-term and innovative approach to partnership. We have a dynamic and interdependent relationship with our partners and this has resulted in the sustained growth of our businesses,” he said. He noted that the company was also marking its 60 years of feeding the nation by recognising the relationship with its key dealers.

“We have grown with the country for 60 years, so the award underscores the commitment to continue to develop our relationship with our key dealers as we feed our nation everyday, which is what FMN does.”

Hainsworth said this is the success the company has had in feeding the nation for 60 years, noting that the partnership with customers was growing from strength to strength. He noted that the delivery trucks will bring more business opportunities and unlock the needed potential to operate in the market.

“We have made breakthrough in partnership, breakthrough in fulfilling our promises and that is why we are presenting the trucks to our customers.”

Also, National Sales Operation, FMN, Business to Business, Jeevan Bansal, said the delivery trucks would go a long way to enhance the supply chain network of distribution while assuring they would move from passive distributors to a more active distributors with market engagement. Banal commended the beneficiaries, adding that the move was a step forward towards the company’s commitment to grow with the dealers to the next level.

“Their success is our success, we want to ensure we go one sep forward with our retailers.

“Today’s world is about time and speed. This is to help them; the faster you get your products to the market, the better. It will help them ensure the products get to the wider audience and consumers.”