Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (FMN) has obtained all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire a 71.69 per cent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. (HFMP), formerly a portfolio company of Honeywell Group and a 5.06 per cent stake in HFMP held by First Bank of Nigeria Plc, and can confirm the transaction has now been consummated by the parties.

it was gathered that the acquisition has been approved by all relevant regulators, namely the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the Securities (NGX) and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC).

An announcement was made on November 22, 2021, regarding their agreement to the transaction which would bring together two businesses with shared goals to create a more resilient national champion in the Nigerian foods industry. Our correspondent learnt that this acquisition enables FMN to extend its reach across Nigeria, provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and create synergies to deliver improved products to consumers. At a total enterprise value of N80 billion, Honeywell Group disposed a 71.69 per cent stake in HFMP to FMN.It was further learnt that given FMN’s parallel negotiation for both stakes, culminating in the agreements being executed, the transaction was concluded at N4.20 being the final equity price per share.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Boye Olusanya, Group Managing Director, FMN stated that: “We are delighted that approvals have been received, and we are all set to begin execution of this landmark transaction that would positively impact Nigeria’s food security architecture and overall competitiveness. We commend and thank all regulatory and approving bodies – FCCPC, SEC and NGX, for supporting this historic vision.”

He further noted that “our combined brands and businesses will mean an expansive scale of food production for both Nigeria and Africa. Together, Flour Mills of Nigeria and Honeywell Flour Mills will be able to achieve rapid growth while maintaining high-quality products serving the evolving needs of our consumers. The acquisition will further serve as a catalyst for an even stronger stream of innovation that is focused on local-content offerings, enabling our customers across the nation to seamlessly benefit from improved access to a wider product range and a robust pan-Nigerian distribution network.”