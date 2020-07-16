Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is investigating the flouting of COVID-19 protocol put in place at three domestic airports of country by VIPs, warning that if found guilty, they will either go to jail of two months and above or pay a fine.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, gave the warning at Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

It called that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, was reported to allegedly flouted COVID-19 protocol put in place at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

A former governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, was alleged to have assaulted an official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday.

FAAN had on Wednesday tweeted on its official Twitter handle that the ex-governor allegedly assaulted an airport official on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Yari, has already denied the allegation.

Yari also said he followed all the COVID-19 preventive protocols set by FAAN.

He insisted that the incident cited in the tweet simply never happened.

He, therefore, demanded an unreserved apology from FAAN authorities for allegedly publishing falsehood about him.

Sirika said if investigations revealed that the VIPs did not flout they protocol as alleged by FAAN, apology will be tenderer publicly to them.

Details later…