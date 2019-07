Ankara trends are rapidly coming up in all styles. Ankara fabric is modern, and gives one an elegant chic look, the latest style being the long-flowing gowns. They suit the tall and slim women. Long ankara gowns can be worn to different occasions such as weddings. They are elegant, and irresistible, and can make one stand tall in a crowd. Top it up with high-heeled shoes and other beautiful and matching accessories and you are good to go.