New kid on the block, Flowkits is poised to take the Nigerian music space by storm!

Born Olajide Olamiposi, Flowkits is a singer and rapper who discovered his talent in his secondary school days.

A statement from his management said: “The love for late Dagrin made him develop love for the streets. After school, he decided to follow his passion and today he has a couple of collaborative singles and six tracks to his credit. After working with Humbrellabeatz in 2015, he broke away and started his own thing. Aside doing music, he is also an audio engineer and presently working on a new track, Hate on You.

Speaking, Flowkits said: “My happiest moments have been my mum’s acceptance of me doing music, my being a father and the day a female fan blew me out of my mind by giving me a kiss.”