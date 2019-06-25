Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Director, Arewa Research and Development Programme, (ARDP), Dr Usman Bujage, yesterday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to flush out non-perrforming heads of security operatives in the country; in the face of ravaging security challenges.

Bugaje also asked president Buhari to as well move away ministers in charge of security; if they cannot find solutions to the seemingly unending security challenges.

The Arewa director specifically queried the continue stay of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other non-performing officials in government, despite worsening security situation and decay in the country’s economy.

Dr. Bugaje, who spoke at a press conference in Kaduna, said assurances by the security agencies have become increasingly ineffective and as a result, people now resort to self-help. He, however, acknowledged over-stretching of military personnel being deployed in over 30 states in the fight against insurgency.

Bugaje noted that government has not only failed in providing security, but has also failed in health, education, transport and every other sector.

He said: “I don’t know why. Maybe you (the media) can help us ask Mr. President what is in him(Buratai), or in all of these people that their time is due that he cannot do away with?

“So, I don’t really know, or I can’t understand the mind of this government. I find it so awful that people we put there are not performing and they are still there; even Buratai himself, he has expired, his time has expired and he is still being renewed continuously.

“Here we have a minister sitting for four years. He did nothing, nobody evaluated him, nothing and he continues. How can we progress?

“Government has not been performing for two reasons; first is that we have not prioritised competence, we are prioritising loyalty. Secondly, we have no idea of governance in the 21st century. Government in the 21st century operates on scientific bases.

“A goal is defined, you provide your team with resources and there is monitoring and evaluation so that when they are not performing, we simply boot them out. The security situation in the country is, perhaps, today the biggest single issue that faces the nation. It is one issue that has, over time, continued to worsen and it is one issue that is about to ground the whole country. The one decade Boko Haram insurgency has sapped the human and material resources of the federal and state governments and has yet remained protracted.

“Rural banditry, previously localised has now spread all over the country, particularly the North, taking heavy toll and displacing increasing number of citizens. The kidnapping for ransom phenomenon has become a strong industry defying solutions.

“The ethno-religious crises and the farmer-harder conflicts are not abating. The urban violence perpetrated by the increasing army of unemployed youth continue to strike terror in urban residents and continue to hold urban communities under siege.”